Central team arrives in Odisha to assess Amphan damage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An inter-ministerial team led by Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs Shri Prakash arrived here for assessment of damage caused by cyclone Amphan.

The team comprising seven members is scheduled to visit four affected districts for two days in separate groups, official sources said. On Thursday, a group of officers will visit Balasore while another group to Kendrapara. The next day, they will visit Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The team will also hold a meeting with senior State Government officials, including the Chief Secretary, before returning to Delhi. The State has already received an interim relief of `500 crore from the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the State had announced the interim relief.