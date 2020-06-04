STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team arrives in Odisha to assess Amphan damage

An inter-ministerial team led by Joint Secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs Shri Prakash arrived here for assessment of damage caused by cyclone Amphan.

A house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Sandhkuda village

A house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Sandhkuda village (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The team comprising seven members is scheduled to visit four affected districts for two days in separate groups, official sources said. On Thursday, a group of officers will visit Balasore while another group to Kendrapara. The next day, they will visit Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The team will also hold a meeting with senior State Government officials, including the Chief Secretary, before returning to Delhi. The State has already received an interim relief of `500 crore from the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the State had announced the interim relief. 

