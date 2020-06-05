STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

10-year-old Odisha boy serves food to temporary medical centre inmates

Sources said since the TMC was opened, there has not been a single day when the boy has not participated in food distribution at the quarantine centre.

Published: 05th June 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

(For representation only) A child in Chennai under coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Shocking as it may sound, a 10-year-old boy of Manitara village in Buguda block has been engaged to serve food to inmates of the local temporary medical centre (TMC).

Despite the TMC being a prohibited zone, the Class V student of Maa Saraswati Bidya Mandir in Manitara, goes to the quarantine centre every day to serve food to inmates who have returned from other states.

Wearing no protective gear apart from a mask, the boy goes to the TMC and helps in carrying utensils filled with cooked food. He even distributes food among the inmates.

Sources said since the TMC was opened, there has not been a single day when the boy has not participated in food distribution at the quarantine centre.

Though engaging a kid in quarantine centre duties is a blatant violation of COVID guidelines, the villagers including the local administration and the sarpanch are surprisingly nonchalant about serious health risk the boy is exposed to.

Further, engagement of a child in such activities is a violation of the Child Labour Act and appallingly, it has the sanction of the administration.

The issue has raised consternation among the aware citizens who have questioned how the child was allowed into the high-risk area.

When the administration has imposed section 144 in the TMCs, how a minor boy is allowed to enter, when there are high chances of contracting the deadly virus there, they asked.

The local administration and the Panchayati raj representatives in charge of the TMC management, however, see him as a corona warrior and encourage him to go about his job.

His father and naib sarpanch of Manitara KC Pradhan even said, he is an inspiration for others. Praising the boy, sarpanch Shantilata Nayak said he has inherited this attitude to help others from his father.

“The boy takes necessary preventive measures and is guided by elders,” he said.

10-yr-old boy serves food to TMC inmates

Local block development officer T Patra also had no objection to the kid being engaged in the TMC in violation of norms.

When asked how a minor was allowed in the TMC, where Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed by the administration, Patra said the boy’s work will inspire others to serve the society during these testing times.

Contacted, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said he was unaware about the matter. “However, I will look into it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manitara village Section 144 temporary medical centre Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp