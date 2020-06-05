13 new COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar, city's tally jumps to 81

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 tally in Bhubaneswar jumped to 81 on Friday as 13 new cases - including one from the city’s biggest slum Salia Sahi - were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Bhubaneswar Municiapl Corporation (BMC) said two cases each were reported from Forest Park, Unit-IV and Laxmi Sagar, while Patrapada, Tankapani Road, Chintamaniswar, Old Town, Dumduma, Salia Sahi and Aiginia reported one each.

Seven of the 13 cases are people undergoing home quarantine, while six are local contacts having indirect links with cases reported earlier.

The cases reported from Patrapada as well as New Forest Park and one of the cases from Laxmi Sagar have a travel history to New Delhi. Those from Tankapani Road, Chitamaniswar and Old Town have a travel history to Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Further contact tracing is on, the corporation said.

BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said active surveillance has been launched in the affected areas and around 40 neighbours of each infected person have been put under home quarantine.

"No place has been declared as a containment zone. However, we have sprayed disinfectants and sanitised all affected areas," Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, a Central team-led by Joint Secretary (Defence) Vishal Gagan began stock-taking of the COVID-19 situation in the capital. Two doctors from AIIMS and one health expert from Odisha were part of the team.

The team visited Trident quarantine facility, reviewed the Covid Sachetak programme and active surveillance carried out by the civic body in the affected areas. The team also inspected Jaydev Vihar where around 10 families have been home quarantined.

