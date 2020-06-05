Attacked and resisted, Odisha ASHA worker manages to quarantine 59 returnees

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Amidst a global health crisis, frontline workers have been leading the fight with their determined efforts. ASHA worker Savitri Swain is one such Covid warrior.Despite being misbehaved and assaulted by a group of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, who resisted quarantine, she managed to rally administrative resources to ensure they were sent to the local isolation centre.

On Tuesday, around 80 fishermen of the slum who had gone to their villages in Andhra Pradesh during the lockdown, had returned in four rented vehicles. When Savitri learnt about their arrival, she approached them and tried to convince them for institutional quarantine. The returnees, however, refused.

When Savitri persisted, the fishermen assaulted her, leaving her with multiple injuries. But instead of raising a hue and cry, Savitri called up Jatadhari Marine police station to resolve the issue amicably without lodging a complaint. She also informed municipality officials about the returnees. After a mic announcement was made on Wednesday by authorities concerned, 59 fishermen were shifted to the isolation centre, while the others are still at large.

“I have appealed to higher authorities of Paradip Municipality to isolate the remaining returnees,” said Savitri who has been supplying masks and feeding the needy from her own pocket apart from keeping a watch over people with any travel history. She has also been counselling local slum dwellers on the importance of practising hygiene.

Applauding her sincere efforts, medical officer of Paradip Municipality Rajendra Kumar Nayak said Savitri has led by example by contributing to the collective fight against Covid-19 without being affected by unruly behaviour of community members.