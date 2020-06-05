STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Inmate of quarantine centre in Odisha dies after being ‘refused’ ambulance 

An inmate of a quarantine centre in Balasore district died after being allegedly refused ambulance service on Wednesday night.

Published: 05th June 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

NDMC workers

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  An inmate of a quarantine centre in Balasore district died after being allegedly refused ambulance service on Wednesday night.He was identified as Bipin Bihari Mallick (23) of Jalada village within Khaira police limits. Bipin along with his brother Madhusudan Mallick had returned from Mumbai on May 29 and as per norms, were lodged at the temporary medical centre (TMC) set up on the premises of Jalada Nodal School. 

Sources said on Wednesday evening, Bipin complained of severe chest pain. His brother, who was also staying in the TMC, immediately rang up 104 and 108 helpline numbers and requested for an ambulance to shift him to the local hospital. However, the persons who received the calls allegedly refused to send any ambulance to the TMC centre since it was a prohibited zone. Without any delay, Madhusudan arranged a bike and took Bipin to the community health centre (CHC) in Soro. However, Bipin died before his treatment could start. 

Madhusudan alleged that the CHC doctor first refused to admit his brother in the hospital since he was staying in a quarantine centre. “The delay in providing treatment by the doctor caused my brother’s death,” he claimed. 

However, doctor of Soro CHC Satyanarayan Nayak refuted the allegation. “Since the person was not affected by coronavirus, he was admitted to the CHC. The cause of his death was heart attack,” he said.
On being informed, Khaira police reached the CHC and started investigation. Bipin’s body was sent for postmortem. No police complaint was made by Bipin’s family members till reports last came in. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha quarantine inmate dies ambulance refusal
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp