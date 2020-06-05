STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mass suicide bid of family: Two more die at VIMSAR  

Two more members of the family of five, who had attempted suicide inside their home in Lahandabud, died at VIMSAR, Burla on Thursday.

Published: 05th June 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Two more members of the family of five, who had attempted suicide inside their home in Lahandabud, died at VIMSAR, Burla on Thursday. Unable to bear the shock of her son Deepak’s death, Puspabati Biswal along with her daughters Lily, Pinky and Bandita and another son Srikant had tried to kill themselves by consuming phenyl on Monday night. All of them were undergoing treatment in the ICU of VIMSAR.

While Srikant died on Wednesday morning, Pinky also breathed her last the same night. On Thursday morning, Pushpabati too succumbed while undergoing treatment. Sources said the two sisters - Lily and Bandita - are battling with life at VIMSAR. Later in the day, friends of the family and police personnel performed the last rites of Deepak, Srikant, Pushpabati and Pinky at BTM cremation field. Sources said none of the family’s relatives could come from their native place Aska in Ganjam district for the funeral due to threat of coronavirus. 

After sustaining grievous injuries in a bike accident in 2018, Deepak (22) had gone into coma. His family members spent around Rs 30 lakh on his treatment. He was later brought home when his condition improved.
However on Monday, Deepak’s became serious all of a sudden and died. Unable to bear the trauma, his family members tried to commit suicide in the night. Deepak’s father Golak Bihari Biswal, a retired employee of MCL and resident of Aska in Ganjam district, had died in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VIMSAR Odisha Mass suicide
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp