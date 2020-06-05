Mass suicide bid of family: Two more die at VIMSAR  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Two more members of the family of five, who had attempted suicide inside their home in Lahandabud, died at VIMSAR, Burla on Thursday. Unable to bear the shock of her son Deepak’s death, Puspabati Biswal along with her daughters Lily, Pinky and Bandita and another son Srikant had tried to kill themselves by consuming phenyl on Monday night. All of them were undergoing treatment in the ICU of VIMSAR.

While Srikant died on Wednesday morning, Pinky also breathed her last the same night. On Thursday morning, Pushpabati too succumbed while undergoing treatment. Sources said the two sisters - Lily and Bandita - are battling with life at VIMSAR. Later in the day, friends of the family and police personnel performed the last rites of Deepak, Srikant, Pushpabati and Pinky at BTM cremation field. Sources said none of the family’s relatives could come from their native place Aska in Ganjam district for the funeral due to threat of coronavirus.

After sustaining grievous injuries in a bike accident in 2018, Deepak (22) had gone into coma. His family members spent around Rs 30 lakh on his treatment. He was later brought home when his condition improved.

However on Monday, Deepak’s became serious all of a sudden and died. Unable to bear the trauma, his family members tried to commit suicide in the night. Deepak’s father Golak Bihari Biswal, a retired employee of MCL and resident of Aska in Ganjam district, had died in 2016.