STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 lockdown: Orissa HC upholds state government's decision on religious places

The Orissa High Court has upheld the State Government decision to keep religious places and places of worship closed for devotees till June 30.

Published: 06th June 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has upheld the State Government decision to keep religious places and places of worship closed for devotees till June 30.  The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi gave the ruling while dismissing on grounds of merit of a PIL on Thursday.

The judges observed that the State Government’s order cannot be held in anyway opposed to public interest. Petitioner Jayanta Kumar Bal had challenged the June 1 order of the Government on the ground that it is contrary to the direction issued by the Centre on May 30 to open religious places and places of worship from June 8.  

The bench said, "Considering the guidelines issued by the Centre and the June 1 order of the State Government, we are not inclined to hold that the impugned order is in anyway opposed to public interest. On the contrary, in our view, the order of the State Government appears to have been passed taking consideration of larger public interest and in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Central Government in order to prevent spreading of coronavirus."

The Court stated its reluctance to interfere with the decision of the State Government, which appears to be based on objective evaluation of situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha religious paces
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp