Coincidence! Daily COVID count drops by 56% in Odisha as 11 districts observe shutdown

BHUBANESWAR: The daily count of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Odisha dropped by over 56 per cent on the day the State-enforced shutdown in its 11 high virus burden districts.

It may be a mere coincidence, the number of cases has come down from 173 on Friday to 75 on Saturday. Eleven districts of the State are observing shut down for two days (Saturday and Sunday) a week in a bid to break the chain of infection.

With the fresh cases, while the total number of infected persons swelled to 2856, one more patient in the State succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to nine.

The 55-year-old man from Ganjam district who had tested positive for Covid-19 succumbed while undergoing treatment at a COVID Hospital. He was suffering from tuberculosis and other comorbidities.

The State on Sunday reported recovery of 178 cases, the biggest single-day recovery so far. While the rate of recovery rose to 66 pc, there is no active case in

Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

As many as 39 patients recovered in Khurda, followed by 23 in Gajapati, 22 in Nuapada, 17 in Bhadrak, 15 in Nayagarh, 14 in Ganjam and 10 in Kendrapara.

Of the 75 new positive cases, 72 are from quarantine centres and three are local contacts. The cases are spread across 16 districts.

Even as the number of cases was down from 64 a day ago in Ganjam to only one in the last 24 hours, it was 18 each in Khurda and Sundargarh, seven in Jajpur and five each in Balangir and Cuttack.