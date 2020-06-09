Acid thrown on sleeping mentally-ill man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a mentally-challenged person sustained serious burn injuries after unidentified miscreants poured acid on him while he was sleeping in Jadida village within Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Though the incident took place on Saturday night, it came to light on Monday after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police on Monday.The victim was identified as Siba Prasad Poi (32).

Sources said Siba used to sleep in a concrete hume pipe outside his house since the last few months. Since he was was mentally unsound, his family members did not stop him from this practice. On Saturday night, he had his dinner and went to sleep inside the pipe, located a few metres away from his house.

In the middle of the night, some miscreants poured acid on him and fled. Feeling an intense burning sensation, Siba woke up and ran to his house. His mother, Jayanti Poi, opened his shirt and found that a part of his torso was burnt. The next morning, Siba was taken to Kaptipada community health centre (CHC) where the doctor provided first-aid and advised him to return home.

However, his condition deteriorated later and he was rushed to Udala Sub-Divisional hospital where the doctor confirmed that the burn injuries were due to acid. On Monday morning, Jayanti lodged a complaint against unknown miscreants with Kaptipada police.

Kaptipada IIC Sanjay Pradhan said basing on the complaint of Siba’s mother, a case has been registered and investigation is on. inquiry has been started. Apart from his face and leg, the front and back of Siba’s body have been burnt. "Efforts are underway to nab the miscreants and unearth the cause of this inhumane act," he added.

Mentally unstable man kills wife

KENDRAPARA: A 70-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly murdered his wife and attempted to kill himself in Garapur village within Kendrapara Sadar police limits on Sunday night. The accused, Jhajindra Mallick, axed his 64-year-old wife to death and tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. Police have seized the axe used in the crime and the accused is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.