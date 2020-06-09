STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Acid thrown on sleeping mentally-ill man in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district

32-year-old Siba Prasad Poi, who used to sleep in a concrete hume pipe outside his house, sustained serious burn injuries.

Published: 09th June 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a mentally-challenged person sustained serious burn injuries after unidentified miscreants poured acid on him while he was sleeping in Jadida village within Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Though the incident took place on Saturday night, it came to light on Monday after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police on Monday.The victim was identified as Siba Prasad Poi (32).

Sources said Siba used to sleep in a concrete hume pipe outside his house since the last few months. Since he was was mentally unsound, his family members did not stop him from this practice. On Saturday night, he had his dinner and went to sleep inside the pipe, located a few metres away from his house.

In the middle of the night, some miscreants poured acid on him and fled. Feeling an intense burning sensation, Siba woke up and ran to his house. His mother, Jayanti Poi, opened his shirt and found that a part of his torso was burnt. The next morning, Siba was taken to Kaptipada community health centre (CHC) where the doctor provided first-aid and advised him to return home.

However, his condition deteriorated later and he was rushed to Udala Sub-Divisional hospital where the doctor confirmed that the burn injuries were due to acid. On Monday morning, Jayanti lodged a complaint against unknown miscreants with Kaptipada police.

Kaptipada IIC Sanjay Pradhan said basing on the complaint of Siba’s mother, a case has been registered and investigation is on. inquiry has been started. Apart from his face and leg, the front and back of Siba’s body have been burnt. "Efforts are underway to nab the miscreants and unearth the cause of this inhumane act," he added.

Mentally unstable man kills wife

KENDRAPARA: A 70-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly murdered his wife and attempted to kill himself in Garapur village within Kendrapara Sadar police limits on Sunday night. The  accused, Jhajindra Mallick, axed his 64-year-old wife to death and tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide. Police have seized the axe used in the crime and the accused is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha acid attack Mayurbhanj district
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp