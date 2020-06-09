STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between Wednesday and Friday. Those in deep sea have been asked to return to the coast by Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said a low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours. Rainfall activity will increase in the State under its influence from Wednesday, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

He said conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of south-west monsoon and it is expected to arrive in some parts of Odisha in next four days.

Met office has also forecast thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall in several parts of the State till June 12. A yellow warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts on Wednesday.

On Monday, Daringbadi received 11 mm rainfall followed by Cuttack 10 mm, Angul 8 mm and Titlagarh 7 mm. “Rainfall occurred in Odisha on Monday under the influence of a trough running from north Bangladesh to interior Odisha across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand,” said Das.

