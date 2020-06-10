STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Malimundia’ is right word for me: Haldhar Nag

Union Minister Pradhan’s use of the word was criticised by some on social media.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Padma Shri awardee Haldhar Nag on Tuesday said he was not offended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s ‘malimundia’ description, rather felt it was an appropriate word for him.Addressing a virtual rally on Sunday, Pradhan had said the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre conferred Padma award on a ‘malimundia’ (working class) like Nag and made the people of Odisha proud.
While usage of the word was criticised by some on the social media, the famous Sambalpuri poet said there was nothing wrong in him being called a ‘malimundia’. “It is the appropriate word for me. Anyone who lives without ‘chakachakya’ (glitz) is known as malimundia. I am a malimundia,” he said. 

Nag thanked the BJP Government for selecting people like him for the highest civilian award.Similar sentiment was echoed by renowned Sambalpuri singer Jitendra Haripal, another Padma Shri winner. “I am also a malimundia and there is nothing wrong in using the term for Nag. All credit goes to the Union Government which has honoured the talented but deprived and neglected people,” he said.

General secretary of Sambalpuri Sahitya Parishad, Bargarh Utpanna Bhoi said Pradhan has not dishonoured Nag by terming him a ‘malimundia’. “This is the right word for Nag. Honouring people like him with a Padma award is an attempt to acknowledge the contribution of the working class in enriching the country’s culture,” he said and added that Nag bagged the Padma award without any lobby.

Nag, a renowned Koshli poet, was born to a poor family in Ghess of Bargarh district. He has several collection of poetry in Sambalpuri language to his credit.  Some of his work includes ‘Maa Sati Urmila’, ‘Bachhar’, ‘Achhia’ ‘Sunder Sai’ and ‘Siri Samalei’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haldhar Nag
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp