Cuttack ITI inks pact with KEMPPI for advanced welding

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Government ITI Cuttack has signed an MoU with KEMPPI, a Finland-based company for establishment of Centre of Excellence (CoE) in advanced welding. Director of Technical Education, Odisha, Reghu G and managing director of KEMPPI, South East Asia and India, Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra signed the MoU in the presence of Principal of ITI Dr Hrusikesh Mohanty and Deputy Director, DTET Odisha, AK Panda through video conferencing on Tuesday.

“We will set up advanced welding lab with robotic welding to expose the students to the latest technologies in the sector. KEMPPI will provide a web-based MIS tool to monitor the training programme under the MoU,” Mohanty said.