COVID-19 impact: Odisha government cancels all pending exams for UG, PG students

Students not satisfied with the marks will be allowed to appear the exams in November and results will be published in December.

Published: 12th June 2020 08:01 AM

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday announced cancellation of all pending final semester and final year examinations of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses for 2019-20 academic session.

A decision to this effect was taken by Higher Education department in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Guidelines to this effect will be issued soon, said Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo.

Sources said the universities will now opt for alternative methods of evaluation recommended by the UGC and publish the results accordingly by August.

Students not satisfied with the marks will be allowed to appear the exams in November and results will be published in December.

Students having more than two back papers, however, will have to appear a separate exam, schedule for which will be released by the universities and autonomous colleges after improvement of Covid situation. 

The Higher Education department had earlier announced to conduct the pending UG exams in offline mode in June-July and complete the PG exams by August 20. 

However, students of many universities and colleges including Utkal and Rama Devi in the Capital opposed the decision citing risk of coronavirus spread. 

