Solid waste worry for sarpanchs in Odisha

In Odisha, all gram panchayats were ordered by the State Government to implement the bye-laws of Solid Waste Management in Panchayat Odisha 2019 on August 15 last year. 

Garbage dumped in Hazipur village in Biridi block I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Delay in implementation of the State Government’s rural solid waste management plan has emerged as a major concern for the selected villages in the district.

As per the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules-2016, recycling plants are required to be constructed in rural areas across the country.

As per the directive, three panchayats  of Hazipur in Biridi block, Rambhadeipur in Jagatsinghpur and Purnabasant in Raghunathpur were identified for implementation of pilot projects under SWM-2016.In Hazipur, a compost pit along with three types of dustbins for garbage disposal-green, blue and red were installed in January this year.

Land for setting up a resource recovery centre (RRC) for segregation of waste was also identified. 

During a visit by National Green Tribunal head Justice PK Mohanty and district officials to the panchayat, sarpanch Bimal Kumar Sethy had sought 3,000 sq ft land for constructing the RRC and a recycling plant.

The land was allocated by the tehsildar but protests by locals, who alleged it will create pollution and emanate foul smell, put the project in the back burner. 

Sources said around Rs 2 lakh was spent on levelling of land, installation of a transformer and trenching ground for the project. Besides, 20 members of a local women SHG were engaged in collection of garbage from villages in the panchayat but the project never moved forward. 

Sethy said besides locals’ resistance, the project was delayed owing to negligence and callousness of officials. He has now sought the intervention of senior administrative officials in the matter. 

Biridi BDO Jeevan Chandra Mallick said construction of the RRC in Hazipur was delayed due to the lockdown. Steps are being taken to pay the women SHGs their dues. 

