STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Turtle smuggling racket busted, two arrested in Odisha

The smugglers were identified Biswa Sil and Balai Sarkar of MV-96 and Sagar Mallick and Bipul Mirdha of MPV-65.

Published: 12th June 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Motu Forest Range officials rushed to the villages and arrested the smugglers who were selling the turtles in the local market at Rs 500 per kg, said Forest Ranger Balaram Nayak.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Motu Forest Range officials rushed to the villages and arrested the smugglers who were selling the turtles in the local market at Rs 500 per kg, said Forest Ranger Balaram Nayak.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Forest officials of Motu Range on Thursday busted an inter-State turtle smuggling racket and arrested four persons from MPV-83 and MPV-42 within MV-79 police limits. As many as 43 live Indian softshell turtles were recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Motu Forest Range officials rushed to the villages and arrested the smugglers who were selling the turtles in the local market at Rs 500 per kg, said Forest Ranger Balaram Nayak.

The smugglers were identified Biswa Sil and Balai Sarkar of MV-96 and Sagar Mallick and Bipul Mirdha of MPV-65. Two motorcycles were also seized from them.

A local smuggler of MPV-65, who is the kingpin of the racket, had brought the live turtles from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Sources said smuggling of the reptiles from AP has become rampant in MV-79 area. The smugglers supply the turtles to hotels and markets in the district. The kingpin is yet to be arrested.

Nayak said the seized turtles would be released into Satiguda reservoir. A case has been registered under Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. Efforts are on to find out the other accused involved in the racket, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Turtle smuggling Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp