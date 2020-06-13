Sarpanch faces villagers’ ire over disposal of temporary medical centre waste

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sarpanch of Bacchalo panchayat under Naugaon block was allegedly threatened by villagers on Thursday for converting the local school into a temporary medical centre (TMC) and improper disposal of waste generated from it.Narottam Kandi, the sarpanch, alleged that villagers threatened to kill him if he failed to shift the centre to another place.

Sources said on Thursday, some villagers led by one Rabindra Lenka, raised objection to dumping of polythene and other waste generated from the TMC in the open. There was a heated exchange of words between Lenka and the sarpanch over the issue. Lenka allegedly abused Kandi and even threatened to kill him.

However, Kandi said the waste was being disposed of properly but the villagers are levelling false allegation since they are unhappy over the decision to convert the local school into a TMC. The centre now houses 12 migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine for 14 days.

On the other hand, Lenka claimed villagers are not opposing the TMC but want the quarantine centre’s solid waste to be disposed of properly since there is a risk of the coronavirus spreading in the area.Naugaon IIC Gobardhan Sahoo said police have registered two cases basing on complaints lodged by the sarpanch and Lenka. Investigation is on.