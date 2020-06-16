Bank manager suspended for apathy towards elderly woman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Manager of Utkal Grameen Bank, Baragaon branch, in Nuapada district Ajit Kumar Pradhan was placed under suspension on Monday for allegedly insisting physical presence of a 100-year-old woman for withdrawal of money from her Jan Dhan Yojana account. The State Government had taken the incident seriously after it was reported in a section of media and a video of Labe Bag being dragged on a cot by her 60-year-old daughter to the bank went viral drawing severe criticism from different quarters.

“Chairman of the bank was urged to take stern action against the bank official after inquiry. The bank authority immediately suspended Pradhan, pending disciplinary action,” a statement issued by the I&PR department said.

On June 10, Gunjadei Sika had to drag her mother Labe on a cot to the bank at Baragaon village under Khariar block as the bank officials refused to withdraw money from the latter’s Jan Dhan account without physical verification.