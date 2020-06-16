Covid count up in Odisha

By Express News Service

As many as 48 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Kandhamal in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 137 in the district.Of the fresh cases, 42 were detected in a temporary medical centre (TMC) at Daringbadi, five from the Covid hospital and one from a quarantine centre in G Udayagiri. All the new positive persons are male. While 21 of them have travel history to Tamil Nadu, 17 returned from Kerala, six from Gujarat, two from Andhra Pradesh and one from Telangana.

In Ganjam, eight new positive cases were found on the day, taking the total to 690 including six deaths in the district. The new cases include two teasellers, four vegetable vendors and two grocery shop owners. All of them are contacts of coronavirus patients. Similarly, six new positive cases were detected in Angul. Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Athmallick while one was from Kaniha. The sixth case is a 20-year-old Maharashtra returnee who was lodged in a quarantine centre in Angul block.

The Kaniha case, a woman, has been put in home quarantine. The rest five patients have been admitted to Talcher Covid hospital.With this, the total number of positive cases in the industrial district has gone up to 48 out of which 31 have recovered. Four new positive cases were also reported in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 158 in the district. Of the four cases, two are from Tirtol and one each from Balikuda and Naugaon blocks. They had travel history to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana. Of the total cases, 86 have recovered.

Office of e-commerce service provider sealed

Bargarh: The office of an e-commerce service provider was sealed after a man from Sargul village under Jharbandh block in Padampur sub-division tested positive on Sunday. The man is suspected to have been infected after receiving a parcel from the e-commerce company. The man received a parcel containing a shirt from Bengaluru recently. However, he developed fever after receiving the parcel. Sources said the man had also travelled to Chhattisgarh recently. Padampur Sub-Collector Tanmaya Darwan said the man voluntarily went to the doctor to ascertain the cause of his fever. Subsequently, Covid test was conducted and he was found to be positive.“We have sealed the office of the e-commerce company in Padampur and the staff have also been quarantined. Swab collection will be done as per the Government guidelines if needed,” Darwan added.