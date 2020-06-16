STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man walks to police with aunt’s head

Sources said Budhiram’s daughter was ailing for some months.

Published: 16th June 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  In a gruesome incident, a man decapitated his aunt on the suspicion of sorcery and surrendered before police with her severed head at Karkachia village of Nuasahi in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.The accused was identified as Budhiram Singh (33) and the victim is 60-year-old Champa Singh of Karkachia. Budhiram committed the ghastly crime as he believed that Champa had cast an evil spell which led to the death of his five-year-old daughter. 

Sources said Budhiram’s daughter was ailing for some months. Despite spending all his money on her treatment, both by doctors and local quacks, there was no improvement in her health condition. She succumbed to her illness five days back following which Budhiram became stressed.The accused came to know about Champa worshipping some god at her home since his daughter’s death. He suspected that his aunt was practising witchcraft and she was had a hand behind his daughter’s death. Budhiram then decided to kill Champa and was waiting for a chance to take revenge.

On Monday morning, the accused decided to carry out his plan as the villagers were busy observing Raja Sankranti at home and there was hardly any soul outside. He waited for the elderly woman near the deserted village road and when Champa returned from a nearby field, he attacked her with an axe and beheaded her. He then covered the severed head with a cloth and along with the weapon, went to Khunta police station and surrendered.

Khunta IIC SL Minz said the accused arrived at the police station with the victim’s head and the blood-stained axe and confessed to his crime. Budhiram suspected that Champa was practising sorcery and had put a hex on his daughter, leading to her death.Udala SDPO Kedarnath Sahu along with a scientific team reached the crime spot for investigation. A case under Section 302 of the IPC and Odisha Prevention of witch-hunting Act, 2013 has been registered and the accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp