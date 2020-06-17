STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lone resident tigress of Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve becomes ill

The tiger reserve authorities who detected the ailment in the last week of May are yet to start treating the animal which has been roaming between Raigoda and Tuluka.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Tiger at Odisha's Satkosia

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The lone tigress of Satkosia Tiger Reserve is sick due to a fungal infection on the upper part of its tail. What’s worse, the infection is spreading. The tiger reserve authorities who detected the ailment in the last week of May are yet to start treating the animal which has been roaming between Raigoda and Tuluka. They have sought permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden to tranquilise it for treatment. 

"There is a small abrasion, a fungal infection on upper part of the 14-year-old tigress' tail. The injury is about two cm in diameter and was detected from a video footage during May. But the animal is doing well and is roaming in her territory in STR," said RCCF of Angul Circle Pradip Raj Karat.

The local veterinary doctors have already assessed the infection from the the video footage. However, in order to start treatment, she has to be tranquilised and captured, he said. 

Karat said, he had spoken to Chief Wildlife Warden HS Upadhyay in this regard and treatment of the infection will start once permission is received. "As of now, the task is in planning stage and consultations are being held," he said. 

The RCCF ruled out use of two male elephants - Mahendra and Rajkumar, brought to STR from Similipal in 2018 - in the capture of the tigress.  The jumbos are only for monitoring purpose and will not be utilised in capture of the tigress. They have been brought to Raigoda from Tikarpara for monsoon patrolling, the RCCF said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satkosia Tiger Reserve Tiger fungal infection Odisha tigress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp