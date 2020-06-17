Lone resident tigress of Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve becomes ill

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The lone tigress of Satkosia Tiger Reserve is sick due to a fungal infection on the upper part of its tail. What’s worse, the infection is spreading. The tiger reserve authorities who detected the ailment in the last week of May are yet to start treating the animal which has been roaming between Raigoda and Tuluka. They have sought permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden to tranquilise it for treatment.

"There is a small abrasion, a fungal infection on upper part of the 14-year-old tigress' tail. The injury is about two cm in diameter and was detected from a video footage during May. But the animal is doing well and is roaming in her territory in STR," said RCCF of Angul Circle Pradip Raj Karat.

The local veterinary doctors have already assessed the infection from the the video footage. However, in order to start treatment, she has to be tranquilised and captured, he said.

Karat said, he had spoken to Chief Wildlife Warden HS Upadhyay in this regard and treatment of the infection will start once permission is received. "As of now, the task is in planning stage and consultations are being held," he said.

The RCCF ruled out use of two male elephants - Mahendra and Rajkumar, brought to STR from Similipal in 2018 - in the capture of the tigress. The jumbos are only for monitoring purpose and will not be utilised in capture of the tigress. They have been brought to Raigoda from Tikarpara for monsoon patrolling, the RCCF said.