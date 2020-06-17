STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low demand from steel makers hits Odisha's sponge iron units 

Industry sources said that relaxation in lockdown and classification of steel and its raw materials as essential goods by the Government has improved the situation to a great extent.

Sponge iron

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Easy availability of raw materials like iron ore and coal, notwithstanding, sponge iron manufacturers of the State are unable to utilise their capacity due to muted demand from primary and secondary steel makers.

A majority of the units are running with less than 60 percent of their capacity. The State having an installed capacity of over 2 million tonne is currently producing around 20,000 tonnes. With no official data available and the Odisha Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association defunct, a clear picture on the demand and production is not available.

Industry sources said that relaxation in lockdown and classification of steel and its raw materials as essential goods by the Government has improved the situation to a great extent. However, the key challenge faced by the secondary steel manufacturers is labour shortage.

Of the 104 sponge iron manufacturing units in the State, some units are closed due to financial problem.  Around 45 units are located in Sundargarh district while other units are at Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and  Keonjhar districts.

Chhattisgarh having a large number of foundries with induction furnace is the major market for sponge iron. The state also supplies sponge iron to several northern states. Uttar Pradesh is another big market.

Large scale reverse migration, low demand for steel in the construction business and liquidity crunch have hit the secondary steel manufacturers hard. "The demand for sponge iron is slowly picking up. Normalcy will return only after workers return to their work sites," said Rajesh Jaiswal of Samaleswari Ferrometals Pvt Ltd.

Owner of a small unit of 100 tonne per day production capacity, Jaiswal said his unit is running to full capacity. However, bigger units are yet to utilise their capacity due to subdued market demand, he added.
Similar is the situation for pellet manufacturers.

At present, sponge iron is about Rs 20,000 per tonne for higher FE grade while the lower grade is of Rs 14,000 per tonne, he added. Sponge iron which is made by directly reducing iron ore is mostly done in coal based units in the State because coal comes cheaper than gas. 

Production Challenge

  • State having an installed capacity of over 2 million tonne is currently producing only 20,000 tonnes

  • A majority of the units are running with less than 60 percent of their capacity

  • Labour shortage has affected secondary steel manufacturers

