Police rule out forcible tonsuring of Mali girls

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police on Tuesday ruled out forcible tonsuring of two girls of Mali community in Badaliguda village under Jeypore block during the death ritual of their father.

A police team, after conducting an investigation into the matter said the girls had got their heads tonsured at their own will as part of the tenth day death ritual. It was alleged that a few villagers had forcibly tonsured their heads after the latter had allegedly taken food at a feast with people from another community.

Members of district Mali Samaj Bikash Parishad had taken up the matter with the Collector and Koraput SP MK Bhamoo, who formed a team comprising Jeypore SDPO Varun Gantupalli and DSP BK Brahma to probe the allegation.

The team interacted with the members of the parishad here and found that the girls had got their heads tonsured voluntarily during their father’s tenth day death ritual. “The girls had got their heads tonsured along with their relatives as part of the ritual,” said Guntupalli.