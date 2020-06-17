Sad but proud, say kin of two Odisha jawans martyred in Galwan Valley standoff

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/PHULBANI: Two jawans from Odisha were among the 20 soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley along the India-China border during a violent face-off with their Chinese counterparts on Monday night.

The two are Naib Subedar Nandu Ram Soren (42) of Badachampauda village under Rairangpur block in Mayurbhanj district and sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (32) of Beorapanga village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district.

Soren had joined the 16 Bihar regiment in 1997, while Pradhan was posted as a sepoy with the same regiment for the last six years.

A pall of gloom descended on Badachampauda after news of the soldier's death spread on Wednesday. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Soren is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Soren’s elder brother Daman Majhi said he got the message from Mahendranath Mahanta, a retired Subedar, who had served the regiment earlier.

“Mahanta informed us that Soren had lost his life in a clash with the Chinese soldiers. From childhood, he wanted to serve the country. After he joined the army, he was deployed in Ladakh,” Daman said.

Pradhan’s family was informed about the tragedy over phone. Father Karunakar Pradhan said he got the information about the death of his son from the Subedar of the regiment DC Pradhan. “I am both sad and proud. He has sacrificed his life in a bid to protect the nation,” he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tributes to the Odia jawans and other Indian Army personnel who were martyred.

Naveen said the supreme sacrifice of the jawans will always be remembered by the nation. “Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice at #GalwanValley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs,” the CM tweeted.

The bodies of the martyrs are expected to reach their respective villages on Thursday.