COVID-19 cases surge in Odisha's Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid the steady rise in Covid-19 cases, four more persons tested positive in Rourkela city on Tuesday night.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan informed that the new patients were under quarantine at BPUT Covid-19 care centre after their return from different states.

Another person of the district residing at Bhubaneswar also tested positive.

With this, Sundargarh’s total positive cases jumped up to 135. However, only 17 cases are active now. Yet, Rourkela’s worry of local transmission persists.

Of nearly 55 positive cases of Rourkela, 40 are local and the rest are either migrant workers or persons with travel history.

The densely populated Plant Site-AB Lane locality in Rourkela Main Road area, which was a containment zone, alone accounts for 32 local cases.

The adjacent Deluxe Hotel Lane has reported six local cases since June 11.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing integrated surveillance, multiple health teams of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Wednesday continued door-to-door survey for identifying patients with coronavirus symptoms, tuberculosis, malaria, dengue and water-borne diseases.

Accordingly, ASHAs and other health workers visited the slum pockets at Koila Gate, Uttambasti and Tilkanagar. RMC authorities said the integrated health surveillance would continue till July 31.