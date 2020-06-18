STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Local cases worry for Bargarh, spike continues in Kalahandi

Bargarh and Kandhamal districts reported 11 and seven Covid-19 positive cases respectively on Wednesday.

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh and Kandhamal districts reported 11 and seven Covid-19 positive cases respectively on Wednesday. Of the 11 new cases in Bargarh, one is a local case from Ruchida village under Ambabhona block. The 35-year-old patient has reportedly no travel history.

Contact tracing of the patient is underway. The rise in local cases has become a cause of worry for the district administration. So far, four local cases have been reported in the district.

District Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan said the administration is taking prompt measures in local cases by declaring the affected areas as containment zone.

Besides, extensive sanitisation drive has been undertaken and multiple surveillance teams engaged for contact tracing of patients.

However, the coronavirus suspects and patients are misleading the authorities during contact tracing.

“We have found that patients are giving us incomplete data about their travel history which has become a challenge for the district administration. Currently, the everything is under control but if the suspects and patient do not reveal complete details, then the situation may worsen,” said Pradhan. The number of active cases in Bargarh stands at 30.

In Kalahandi, of the seven fresh cases, three are males and the rest females. All of them had returned from Tamil Nadu and were lodged in Pengsur temporary medical centre (TMC) of Lanjigarh block. 

They have been admitted to the Covid hospital, Bhawanipatna. With this, the total number of positive cases in Kalahandi has reached 65. Currently, the district has 36 active cases.

