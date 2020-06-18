He loved chopper rides in Ladakh: Kin remembers LAC standoff martyr Chandrakant Pradhan

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In the dizzying heights of the Himalayas, where death lurks at every step for a soldier, Chandrakant Pradhan was happy that he was one of the 14 from his unit to have been selected to be flown in choppers.

Chandrakant joined Bihar Regiment in February, 2014 as a sepoy and was posted at Ladakh around a year ago.

He had come home during the last week of December and returned in February.

A pall of gloom descended on Biarpanga, a remote village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, after the martyrdom of its favourite son in a face-off with Chinese army at Galwan Valley on Monday night.

“After joining the Army, he was very happy. He had told me that he had flown thrice in a chopper and was one among 14 of his mates selected for flying in those difficult regions,” said his father Karunakar Pradhan, grief overwhelming him.

Chandrakant was inclined to join the armed forces since his childhood and the family encouraged him. Karunakar would only ask him to be careful.

Mother Bilasini remembers his son had called last month and cautioned the family to be careful due to lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

“Now, he has left us. I lost my son but am proud of his sacrifice,” said the grieving mother.

Born in 1992, Chandrakant completed his school education in Biarpanga and shifted to Belaguntha in Ganjam district for high school.

He finished his Plus Two at Chakapada block in Kandhamal.

Though the tragic news was received on Tuesday, Chandrakant’s family was not informed about their bereavement.

However, as the news spread, Karunakar, suspecting the worst, rang up his son but his calls were unanswered. Later, an ex-army man broke the news to the family.

“There is a sense of loss but I am proud that my son laid down his life for the country,” said Karunakar, a marginal farmer.

Chandrakant, fondly called Ashok, was a good volleyball player and even in Ladakh, he used to play the game, said his school teacher Minaketan Pradhan. Sister Sandhya recalled how he wanted his siblings to pursue higher education and excel in studies.

“On May 27, Chandrakant called me and enquired about our well-being. He said he was not well and there was a possibility of war with China. He even asked us to look after his parents if anything happened to him,” said Alima, daughter of the martyr’s uncle.

Chandrakant’s family used to eke out living from farming. But after he joined the Army, he used to send money regularly for education of his three siblings.

“Chandrakant is the first martyr of Raikia and we will request the administration for a memorial in the village,” said former block chairman Pratap Pradhan. As a mark of tribute to the martyr, Raikia traders’ union has decided to keep all the shops closed. Chandrakant’s mortal remains will reach the village on Thursday.

CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for next of kin of the two Odias martyred in a border clash at Galwan Valley.

He also expressed deep grief over the death of the soldiers and praised their bravery.