LAC standoff: Martyr Nandu Ram’s family proud of his sacrifice

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The tribal village of Badachampauda village in Bijatala block of Mayurbhanj district mourned the death of its son Naib Subedar Nandu Ram Soren who was martyred in a face-off with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.

Nandu Ram, the youngest son of Late Kanhu Majhi, had joined the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment in 1996.

His elder brother Daman Majhi Ram said he received information about Nandu Ram’s death on Tuesday afternoon from Mahendranath Mohanta, a retired Subedar. Nandu Ram and Mohanta had served together at Galwan Valley.

“As an elder brother, I am proud that Nandu Ram served in the Indian Army and sacrificed his life for the nation. But we are worried about his three children,” said Daman. He urged the Government to provide the family `50 lakh and a job to the martyr’s widow.

Rairangpur MLA Nabacharan Majhi said Nandu Ram’s sacrifice has made the district proud. He too sought Rs 50 lakh for the martyr’s next of kin and a job for his widow.

Nandu Ram is survived by wife Laxmi Soren and three school-going daughters Gyaneswari, Manasi and Sonali. They reside in a rented house in Rairangpur town.