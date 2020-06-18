NGT orders probe into Sukinda rail siding operations

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in connection with the operation of Sukinda railway siding which has a per day capacity of loading and unloading 18,547 tonne of minerals.

The Tribunal has also ordered a probe by a joint committee into functioning of the railway siding allegedly in violation of guidelines and non-compliance of environmental norms.

NGT Principal Bench (New Delhi) comprising Justice SP Wangdi, Judicial Member and Siddhanta Das, Expert Member, issued the notices returnable within 30 days and ordered the probe on an application filed by Susanta Das of Marthapur in Jajpur district.

Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued the case for the applicant when the matter was taken up for hearing through video conferencing on Tuesday.

In his petition, Das had alleged that the railway siding was operating without shed, with no green belt around it and without a functional effluent treatment plant.

Despite the violations and non-compliances, the OSPCB had renewed the consent order to operate in favour of the railway siding on March 30.

“In the meanwhile, we direct constitution of a committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board, OSPCB and Jajpur Collector who shall jointly inspect the railway siding in question and submit a report,” the Tribunal said in its order and posted the matter to July 24.