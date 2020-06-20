With ban on jatra, opera artistes in Odisha have odd jobs to survive amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The government ban on jatra and the lockdown have dealt a huge blow to artistes, who are now forced to take up odd jobs to make ends meet. One such couple, Sukant Pani and Mamina from Jagannathpur village in Raghunathpur block used to earn Rs 2 lakh per year working in ‘Kalinga Kanya’, an jatra troupe from Jajpur district.

With the closure of the troupe due to the lockdown, Sukant now sells fish while Mamina has set up a vegetable stall to sustain their family of five. The couple had spent a considerable portion of their savings on their only son’s sacred thread ceremony in January this year.

"I spent Rs 3 lakh on the ceremony after taking an advance of Rs 1 lakh from the jatra trouple owner. I took a loan of Rs 5,000 from a person to open the fish and vegetable shops after jatra was banned by the Government," Sukant said. He earns Rs 300-400 by selling fish at Mahendragada chowk near Raghunathpur bazar.

Mamina said she had hoped the Government ban on jatra would be lifted but the lockdown made matters worse. President of Jatra Kalakar Sangh Daitari Panda had submitted a memorandum to the State Government seeking the revival of the industry. The industry supported around 40,000 artistes and technicians.