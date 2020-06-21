142 Odias stranded in Bahrain return

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 142 Odias stranded in Bahrain reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Saturday night. “Many of them are construction workers and were left without any jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the Odisha natives, who visited Bahrain to meet their relatives, are also happy as they returned to the State after over three months,” said founder of Bahrain Odia Samaj Arun Kumar Praharaj.

He said with the support of Indian Embassy in Bahrain, Centre and Odisha Government, a special Air India flight was arranged to carry the stranded Odias to Bhubaneswar via New Delhi. He thanked Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Ministry of External Affairs officials and others for extending support to the stranded Odias to return to the State. ENS