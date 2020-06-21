Covid-19: Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 304 cases as state tally touches 5160

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the highest recovery of 237 Covid-19 patients, Odisha recorded its biggest single-day spike of 304 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infected persons to 5160 on Sunday.

Two more patients also succumbed to the disease and another to comorbidities while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospitals. With this, the Covid death toll in the State rose to 14 while the number of non-Covid deaths stands at five.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, a 76-yr-old man of Bargarh and 49-yr-old man of Ganjam died during treatment. While the Bargarh native was suffering from diabetes, the Ganjam patient was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The person who died of disease other than Covid was a resident of Puri district.

As per the statistics, Odisha has registered 5160 cases in the last 97 days with the last 1000 cases coming in just six days. While the 1st 1000 cases were recorded in 65 days, it took 12 days to reach 2000 mark and the next eight days to cross the 3000 mark. The number of cases jumped from 3000 to 4000 in just seven

days.

Of the 304 new cases spread across 21 districts, 272 were from quarantine centres and 32 local contacts. Gajapati district registered the maximum 47 cases, followed by 40 in Ganjam, 29 in Jagatsinghpur, 25 in Jharsuguda, 21 in Jajpur, 17 in Balasore, 14 in Bargarh, 13 in Cuttack, 12 in Kandhamal and 11 in Bhadrak.

As many as 42 personnel of Odisha Fire Services and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also detected with the virus infection. They had recently returned from West Bengal after Cyclone Fani restoration works. So far, 266 NDRF, ODRAF, and firemen have tested positive.

Ganjam continued to be the worst affected district with 893 cases. Among the other affected districts, Khurda has recovered 444 cases and Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, and Gajapati reported 394, 382, 294, and 238 cases respectively.

So far, 3533 patients have recovered in the State posting one of the highest recovery rates of 72.75 per cent (pc) against the national average of 54 pc. The number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 1607.