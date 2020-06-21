Missing data entry operator’s mutilated body found in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The mutilated body of missing data entry operator of Kishannagar College Vinod Mandal was found on Mahanadi river bank near Baragodia in the district on Friday. The body was identified by his family members from the Aadhaar card, bag and tiffin carrier laying at the spot.

The 31-year-old youth, who had left his house in Kishannagar for Cuttack on May 26, had not returned home. His father Bijay Mandal had lodged a missing compliant with Kishannagar police on May 29 and latter filed an FIR alleging that his son was kidnapped over love-related rivalry on June 30.

Investigating into the matter, the police had arrested Sarada Prasad Kundu of Laxminarayanpur under Jagatpur police limits on June 5 and his associate Silu Sahu on June 20. Though accused Kundu was brought on remand and interrogated for four days, police could not able to elicit information and failed to trace Vinod. On Friday, local farmers spotted the mutilated body and informed the police who launched an investigation into the murder.

