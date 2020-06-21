STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Vocal for Local’ focus on Odisha’s agri products

The Union Minister, who addressed the rally from New Delhi, said the Central Government has unveiled a series of reforms in the agriculture sector to increase farmers’ income. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said a special scheme will be launched to promote local produce like Kandhamal turmeric, Kuchinda chilli and milk-based products of Nimapara in international market.

Addressing a virtual rally of farmers organised by the BJP Krushak Morcha on completion of one year of Narendra Modi Government’s second term, Pradhan said the scheme will be launched by adopting a cluster-based approach for micro food enterprises.

Aiming to implement the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vocal for Local with Global outreach' under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhijan, Pradhan said the central assistance of Rs 10,000 crore will help in reaching untapped export markets. 

As the Centre has decided to support produce such as mango in Uttar Pradeh, kesar in Jammu & Kashmir, bamboo shoots in North-East, tapioca in Tamil Nadu, Odisha must take the benefit to promote best of its farm products in the national and international market. “We must try to take maximum benefits out of the `1 lakh crore financial support to be extended by NABARD for agriculture infrastructure projects,” he said.

