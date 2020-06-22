Covid curve keeps climbing in Odisha

By Express News Service

Several districts across the State continued to witness a spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday.As many as 29 positive cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 208 in the district.

Of the new cases, 28 returned from other states and one has a travel history to Bargarh district. While 17 cases were reported from Tirtol, six were detected in Jagatsinghpur and three each from Raghunathpur and Naugoan blocks. Of the total positive cases in the district, 130 have recovered.

Similarly, Jajpur district reported 21 fresh cases of covid-19 on the day. While 16 cases were reported from different quarantine centres, five are locals. All the new positive cases are males. Of them, 19 have have travel history to Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana. Two patients had returned from abroad, informed Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das.

With this, the total number of cases in the district rose to 382. However, only 56 cases are active and the rest have recovered.In Kalahandi, six new positive cases (three males and as many females) were detected from Ghantmal temporary medical centre (TMC) under Narla block. All the new patients have been admitted to the Covid hospital, Bhawanipatna and their contact tracing is underway.Of the total 71 Covid-19 cases in the district, 38 have recovered.

Mayurbhanj district also reported six more positive cases in the last 24 hours. All the new patients are migrant returnees and were lodged in quarantines centres.

While two cases were detected in Gopabandhunagar block, Karanjia, Udala and Baripada Municipality reported one each. Contact tracing of the patients is going on.

In Malkangiri, two more persons tested positive for Covid-19, taking the tally to 53 in the district.

While one of the new patients had recently returned from Maharashtra and was lodged in Somnathpur TMC under Korukonda block, the other is a native of Balimela town undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for urinary complications. He had been to Berhampur in Ganjam district 10 days back for treatment.

Contact tracing of the new patients is on. Of the total 53 positive cases reported so far, 26 have already recovered.On the other hand, seven Covid-19 patients recovered in Angul on the day. Of the total 56 positive cases in the district, only 16 are active.