Odisha villagers oppose coal stockyard, start an indefinite dharna

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Residents of six gram panchayats under Athamallik sub-division have started an indefinite dharna from Sunday protesting the setting up of a coal stockyard near Handapa railway station.

The people of Nunkapasi, Gaonboinda, Beleinali, Handapa, Kataranga and Luhamunda alleged their villages are situated close to the yard and plying of trucks will cause pollution in the area.

The coal from the stockyard will be supplied to a private company. The firm has entered into an agreement with Talcher Coalfields for procuring coal through railway.



The coal will be transported by trucks from Talcher till the yard and then by rail to the plant, they said. The stockyard will be constructed on land belonging to the railways.

The villagers submitted a memorandum submitted to the Collector and Divisional Railway Manager of Sambalpur Division. Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said he will look into the matter and take necessary steps.