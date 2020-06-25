First archives for Odia films soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first, Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) will soon come up with an Odia film archives library and a modernised preview theatre at Chalachitra Bhawan in Cuttack. According to sources, reels of Odia films including classics will be procured soon. OFDC has already conducted three crucial meetings regarding setting up of the archives. A special committee, set up for constituting the archives, has also submitted its suggestions to ODFC. Besides films, the archives library will preserve the leaflets or booklets, which were launched at the time of a film’s release.

These leaflets contained the film’s narration and details about songs and music. “The meeting for procurement of films has been conducted. Now, the proposal will be passed by the ODFC board for the procurement to commence,” sources added.

The corporation is also modernising a 30-seater preview theatre on its office premises.

Earlier, the preview theatre was used for screening films during censor scrutiny. If a film enthusiast wants to watch an old Odia film, he or she can use the facility by paying a nominal charge.

During the initial phase, around 20 to 50 old Odia film will be added to the archives. Meanwhile, OFDC is creating a digital record of directors, producers, hall owners, artistes and technicians. The digitised records will also have information of Odia artistes or technicians working outside State.