Odisha forest staff injured in explosion

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A member of the Forest department’s elephant squad was critically injured in an explosion at a house in forest colony within Town police limits on Wednesday. The victim, Sujit Samal (28) was working in the store room of the house where explosives to drive away wild animals from human habitations were stored.

The house was completely destroyed in the explosion. Sujit, employed on daily wage basis by the department, was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. Personnel of Town police, bomb squad, forensic squad, fire department and CESU reached the spot soon after the incident to conduct inquiry.

DFO BP Acharya said the store room had crackers meant to drive away wild animals. SDPO H Mishra said household items were kept at the house along with the explosives. Pic caption: The house where the explosion occurred