Mega coal corridor plan in Odisha remains a non-starter

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE mega coal corridor project of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) between Bankibahal and Bhedabahal in Sundargarh district has hardly made any progress, thanks to the apathy of Public Works Department (PWD). After a preliminary survey, the MCL had entrusted the work to PWD in 2017. The initial project cost was Rs 398 core and later revised to Rs 430 crore. The project envisages a two-lane road stretch for exclusive public use to benefit people of Bankibahal, Barpali and Duduka villages.

Another two-lane stretch of 31.811 km from Bankibahal to Bhedabahal will be dedicated to coal transportation.The project starting in Hemgir block is of greater significance for the villages under Lefripada, Tangarpali and Sundargarh Sadar blocks as it will save the people from noise and dust pollutions besides accident hazards from incessant movement of heavy vehicles.

However, work on the road projects have not yet started, sources said. Executive Engineer, PWD, Saroj Kumar Kar on Monday said the project contains five major bridges of which work is underway for one and agreement for another would be signed shortly. He said compensation disbursement process is going on for acquisition of land for the road projects, which would be completed soon. Meanwhile, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram reviewed the status of the coal corridor project with MCL authorities, a week ago and was told that the PWD is executing the projects.