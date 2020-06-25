STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen, Pradhan to open Indian Oil’s PADC facility

The centre will identify area of development of applications of polymeric material and products for enabling India as self reliant promoting indigenous manufacturing.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will jointly inaugurate a Product Application and Development Centre (PADC) set up by Indian Oil at Paradip through virt u a l p l a t f o r m on Thursday. Built on 5 acres of land with a capital expenditure of Rs 43 crore adjacent to IOCL’s refinery and petrochemicals complex, the PADC will be the sixth centre of its kind in the country and second in eastern India.

The technical facility is also a recognised laboratory of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology. “In line with Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, PADC will be working on development of newer grades from Paradip and curtail polymer imports through substitution. Innovative application development is one of the prime focuses of the centre to replace finished goods imports to the country in niche fabrics and technical textiles, ” said IOCL statement.

The centre will identify area of development of applications of polymeric material and products for enabling India as self reliant promoting indigenous manufacturing. It would also act as a supporting technical centre for polyester yarns and fabrics for the upcoming textile downstream units in Bhadrak and Dhamra. PADC will work closely in application and developments of polymers in collaboration with other reputed research institutes such as ICT, Bhubaneswar, CIPET and NCL, Pune.

