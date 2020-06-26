STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PADC to catalyse polymer industries, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

It will provide support to investors in setting up manufacturing units in plastic and polymer sectors

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Product Application and Development Centre (PADC) of Indian Oil Corporation at Paradip was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan through a virtual platform on Thursday.

Naveen said the centre will not only perform a pivotal role in developing new materials and innovative applications but will also provide support to investors in setting up manufacturing units in the plastic and polymer sectors.

Since IOCL is the anchor for plastic and petrochemicals based Industries in the State, it should play pro-active role in providing infrastructure, raw material support and technology support to entrepreneurs who wish to set up their units in the region, the Chief Minister said.

The expansion of Paradip refinery must take into account the requirement of raw material feedstock and building blocks for the development of polymer and petrochemical industry.

“The IOCL’s proposed project in the Bhadrak Textiles Park is also an important step towards developing an ecosystem for textile technology in Odisha. The implementation of Bhadrak project of IOCL also needs to be expedited,” he said.

In his address from New Delhi, Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for ‘Mission Purvodaya’ to make eastern India the driver of national growth.

The PADC will pave the way to make India a leading player in polymer research, support innovation, enterprises and entrepreneurship in the polymer value chain, the Union Minister added.

“Virtually inaugurated @IndianOilcl’s Product Development & Application Centre at Paradip along with Hon. CM Shri @ Naveen_Odisha to facilitate and support polymer industry development in Odisha & eastern part of the country in-sync with Hon. PM @narendramodi ‘s vision of Purvodaya,” Pradhan tweeted.

The Union Minister said the Centre will help in creating several new employment and self-employment opportunities for Odia youth and women and will further boost State’s revenue and economy.

