Sans COVID-19 negative report, pregnant woman in Odisha denied ultrasound

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as she defeated Coronavirus, problems of a 28-year-old pregnant woman of Cuttack district are far from over with diagnostic centres refusing to conduct ultrasound to examine the condition of her foetus in the absence of a COVID-19 negative report.

The designated COVID-19 hospital where she underwent treatment and recovered, has issued her a discharge certificate in which there is no mention of her being tested coronavirus negative.

The woman hailing from Ghisuan village under Madhupur gram panchayat in Mahanga block was staying with her husband who works in a hotel in Kerala.

Following the pandemic, the couple returned to their native land in the special train on May 4 and underwent institutional quarantine in the temporary medical camp set up on the premises of Madhupur School.

As her swab sample which was collected on May 18 tested positive for coronavirus on May 20, she was shifted to Ashwini COVID hospital.

The hospital discharged her on June 1 with an advice to undergo home quarantine for seven more days. After undergoing home quarantine, her husband Sanjib Mohanty took her to a gynaecologist in Cuttack who advised the woman to get blood test and ultrasound done.

Although she got her blood tested at the gynaecologist’s clinic, the woman has been running from one diagnostic centre to another at Ranihat and Mangalabag to get the ultrasound done for the last fortnight.

“Every diagnostic centre is asking for a COVID-19 negative report. Although we show them the discharge certificate, they do not accept it citing that the coronavirus negative profile has not been mentioned in the certificate” said Mohanty.

Harassed, the couple contacted the COVID-19 hospital to avail a revised report but the latter expressed inability to do and asked it to contact 104 helpline. On calling up the COVID helpline, the woman was asked to undergo test again. The couple has now sought help from the local ASHA worker for conducting the COVID test.