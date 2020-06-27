STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

14-day institutional quarantine for people coming to slums in Bhubaneswar

They will have to undergo institutional quarantine before moving into the slums, said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus, Quarantine, Self-isolation

Image of a quarantine facility used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with a new wave of local cases with potential threat to the slums, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday went for stricter control measures, announcing compulsory 14-day institutional quarantine for those returning to the city slums from other Covid hotspots of the State. People coming in from Ganjam, Cuttack, Balasore, Gajapati and Jajpur districts will not be allowed to stay in home quarantine. They will have to undergo institutional quarantine before moving into the slums, said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

“We took the decision after some of the people from these districts who returned to the city for work post-lockdown and moved into the slums were tested Covid-19 positive,” Chaudhary said.

BMC additional commissioner Surath Chandra Mallick said the primary reason why it has been implemented in slums areas are the limitations in maintaining social distancing there. “Social distancing is practically not possible in slums because of the small houses and high population density. In such situation, returnees, if asymptomatic, can spread the virus to many others,” he said. Institutional quarantine has also been mandated for those returning to the city slums from hotspot areas outside State.

“The active surveillance teams and Covid Sachetaks will keep track of the persons returning to the slums from hotspot zones and districts and report to the civic body on a daily basis. The zonal deputy commissioners will shift the person concerned to institutional quarantine,” he said. The civic body has institutional quarantine facilities at Krupajal Engineering College, Trident College and Yatri Niwas.

The OUAT hostels are also in BMC’s possession that can be used during need, Mallick added. On Friday, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city increased to 274 as 16 more including a 50-year-old female from Abhiram slum in Sundarpada area tested positive.

BMC officials who termed it a local case couldn’t provide information on the source of infection of the patient. They said that two home quarantine cases and 14 local cases were reported on the day. The local cases also include nine cases from the Blue Wheel hospital, two from Baramunda and one each from Jharpada and Mahtab road in Old Town. The number of Covid cases reported from Blue Wheel hospital has now increased to 39. All staff and employees of the hospital have been quarantined after it was sealed two-days back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Odisha covid 19 Bhubaneswar home quarantine
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp