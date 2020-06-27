STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Birmitrapur police inspector-in-charge suspended for role in rape and abortion of minor

Further investigation into the case is underway and action would be taken against those found guilty, she said.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

RAPE

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Birmitrapur police station AC Majhi was placed under suspension on Friday for his role in the rape and abortion of a minor girl. Confirming the suspension, DIG (Western Range) Kabita Jalan said a new IIC has taken charge of Birmitrapur police station. Further investigation into the case is underway and action would be taken against those found guilty, she said.

A lady DSP has been entrusted with investigation of the case. Earlier, Sundargarh district child protection officer (DCPO) S Jena had lodged a complaint with Raiboga police against six persons for raping the girl and later aborting her foetus basing on the report of child welfare committee (CWC) and the victim’s statement.

The DCPO had stated that besides the IIC, another cop of Birmitrapur police station, her stepfather and two others had raped the minor over a period of four months.

Besides, a Government doctor of Birmitrapur community health centre-II was involved in abortion of the victim on June 15. Jena informed that the victim has been shifted to the Sakhi one-stop centre of Rourkela Government Hospital from the childline shelter home for both better counselling and health observation. Her condition is stable now. Sources said pressure is mounting on the police to take action against those involved in the case.

On Thursday, BJD leaders had met Jalan demanding a judicial probe into the incident. Members of Congress on Friday gheraoed Birmitrapur police station demanding action against the guilty persons. Meanwhile, the suspended IIC has become untraceable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Birmitrapur police station AC Majhi
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp