Birmitrapur police inspector-in-charge suspended for role in rape and abortion of minor

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Birmitrapur police station AC Majhi was placed under suspension on Friday for his role in the rape and abortion of a minor girl. Confirming the suspension, DIG (Western Range) Kabita Jalan said a new IIC has taken charge of Birmitrapur police station. Further investigation into the case is underway and action would be taken against those found guilty, she said.

A lady DSP has been entrusted with investigation of the case. Earlier, Sundargarh district child protection officer (DCPO) S Jena had lodged a complaint with Raiboga police against six persons for raping the girl and later aborting her foetus basing on the report of child welfare committee (CWC) and the victim’s statement.

The DCPO had stated that besides the IIC, another cop of Birmitrapur police station, her stepfather and two others had raped the minor over a period of four months.

Besides, a Government doctor of Birmitrapur community health centre-II was involved in abortion of the victim on June 15. Jena informed that the victim has been shifted to the Sakhi one-stop centre of Rourkela Government Hospital from the childline shelter home for both better counselling and health observation. Her condition is stable now. Sources said pressure is mounting on the police to take action against those involved in the case.

On Thursday, BJD leaders had met Jalan demanding a judicial probe into the incident. Members of Congress on Friday gheraoed Birmitrapur police station demanding action against the guilty persons. Meanwhile, the suspended IIC has become untraceable.