CM Naveen Patnaik calls for repeat of Rath Yatra feat at Bahuda scheduled on July 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday called upon those involved in Bahuda Yatra in Puri to make it successful as Rath Yatra as the entire world is keeping an eye on the festival. Bahuda Yatra is scheduled on July 1.

Reviewing preparations for holding the Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besa, Niladri Bije and Adhara Pana with ministers and senior officers through video-conference, the Chief Minister asked the temple and district administration to ensure that those who have tested negative for Covid-19 are only allowed to participate in the rituals and chariot pulling. He requested the servitors to ensure that all rituals are completed in time during the Bahuda Yatra.

“I would like the return journey of the Lords to be organised in the same spirit as the Ratha Yatra,” he said. The Chief Minister congratulated the servitors, Jagannath temple administration, police and dis-trict administration for ensuring hassle-free Rath Yatra amid res t r i c t i o n s o f Covid-19. While calling for pro-active steps to implement curfew and lockdown, he also wanted police to do their job with a human face.

Conduct aggressive surveillance for coronavirus symptoms and scale up testing for Covid-19, he said and added that volunteers can be engaged in community mobilisation for creating awareness among the people. He asked the Information and Public Relations department to ensure live telecast of Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besa, Aadhar Pana and Niladri Bije. “As I said earlier, the world is watching us. We must put in our best efforts and ensure that all precautions are taken during Bahuda Yatra,” he added.