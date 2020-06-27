Quarantined youth flees temporary medical camp in Odisha to attend wedding

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A returnee fled the temporary medical camp (TMC) in Osakana panchayat under Balikuda block to attend the wedding of his sister on Thursday. Following the incident, local sarpanch directed his family members to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. The youth’s swab sample has been sent for test but report is awaited.

Earlier, one Covid-19 positive case was reported from the TMC.

The youth of Osakana village had returned from Uttar Pradesh on June 16 and quarantined at the TMC set up in Osakana High School. His quarantine period was to get over by June 29.

However, his father asked him to flee the centre to attend the marriage of his sister which was scheduled on Friday.

He escaped by jumping the school boundary wall at 9 am on Thursday and his father, who was waiting with a scooter outside the TMC, took him to their house.

Receiving information, sarpanch Tanulata Sethy lodged a police case against the returnee at Balikuda police station.

While police brought him back to the TMC, the sarpanch asked his family members and relatives who were present in his house for the wedding, to remain under home quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the incident has left locals panicked as they apprehend transmission of coronavirus if the youth is found infected.