STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Quarantined youth flees temporary medical camp in Odisha to attend wedding

A returnee fled the temporary medical camp (TMC) in Osakana panchayat under Balikuda block to attend the wedding of his sister on Thursday.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

quarantine, isolation

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A returnee fled the temporary medical camp (TMC) in Osakana panchayat under Balikuda block to attend the wedding of his sister on Thursday. Following the incident, local sarpanch directed his family members to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. The youth’s swab sample has been sent for test but report is awaited.

Earlier, one Covid-19 positive case was reported from the TMC.

The youth of Osakana village had returned from Uttar Pradesh on June 16 and quarantined at the TMC set up in Osakana High School. His quarantine period was to get over by June 29.

However, his father asked him to flee the centre to attend the marriage of his sister which was scheduled on Friday.

He escaped by jumping the school boundary wall at 9 am on Thursday and his father, who was waiting with a scooter outside the TMC, took him to their house.

Receiving information, sarpanch Tanulata Sethy lodged a police case against the returnee at Balikuda police station.

While police brought him back to the TMC, the sarpanch asked his family members and relatives who were present in his house for the wedding, to remain under home quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the incident has left locals panicked as they apprehend transmission of coronavirus if the youth is found infected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha quarantine Odisha Osakana
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp