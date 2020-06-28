Devi Laxmi heads to Gundicha temple

By Express News Service

PURI: The Hera Panchami ritual was observed in Puri on Saturday with servitors carrying Goddess Mahalaxmi in a decorated palanquin from the Srimandir to Gundicha temple. It is believed that four days after Lord Jagannath leaves for Gundicha temple to visit his aunt, His consort Goddess Mahalaxmi gets peeved over Him for not taking Her along.

Servitors stopped her palanquin near Lord Jagannath’s chariot Nandighosa after which the Pati Mahapatra (Lord Jagannath’s representative) conducted ‘Bandapana’ of the Goddess. She was then taken to the Jaya Bijaya gate of Gundicha temple where the Goddess threw ‘Moha Churna’ (powder of a herb given to Her by Goddess Bimala) at Her husband. Following this, the Pati Mahapatra offered the ‘agyanmala’ of Lord Jagannath to the Goddess assuring Her that He would return to Srimandir after three days.However, as the Goddess is unable to meet Lord Jagannath, She breaks a piece of Nandighosa before returning to the Sri Jagannath temple. Priests and servitors of the Goddess performed the ritual on behalf of the deity.

Earlier in the morning, rituals started at Adapa Mandap with Mangala Alati, Mailum, Abakash, Rosa Homa, Surya Puja, Dwarpal Puja and Sakhala Dhoopa. The Trinity was dressed in new clothes and Hera Panchami rituals began at 6 pm after offering of Sandhya Dhoopa bhog. On Sunday, the three towering chariots will be moved from the entrance gate of Gundicha temple and parked at the exit gate called Nakachana Dwara.