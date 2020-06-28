Koya tribal couple killed over witchcraft suspicion

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A Koya tribal couple was allegedly murdered on suspicion of practising sorcery in Pendalguda village within Malkangiri Model police limits on Friday night. The bodies of the victims, Soma Madhi (50) and his wife Sukri Madhi (45), with injury marks on them, were found in their house on Saturday. Malkangiri Model IIC Rama Prasad Nag said the couple was killed by Muka Madkami and Lakhma Madkami, who suspected them of practising sorcery. They reached the couple’s house at around 9 pm and beat them to death with bamboo sticks. Both of them were Lakhma have been arrested.

Muka, during interrogation, said his legs had swollen up due to sorcery practised by the couple. Lakhma blamed the couple for his eight-year-old daughter’s death a year back. He said his wife’s leg had also swollen up. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is on.