Nurse runs hospital as doctors remain off duty

A 40-year-old woman Minati Behera of the village had to suffer as there were no doctors at the hospital to treat her.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Even as the State Government claims to have recruited adequate number of doctors to ensure seamless delivery of health services in rural and remote areas, a primary health centre (PHC) in Sarat village of Kaptipada block is being run by a nurse and a support staff. Interestingly, two doctors have been posted at the facility, which was recently upgraded from an area hospital to a PHC. However, while one of the doctors Himangshusekhar Puhan seldom reports for duty, the other, an Ayush doctor Deepak Behera has been deputed to the PHC twice a week.

A 40-year-old woman Minati Behera of the village had to suffer as there were no doctors at the hospital to treat her. Minati had overdosed on a medicine and complained for extreme weakness and headache. She was taken to the centre where the nurse said she will treat her. Before leaving for the  home, Minati’s nephew Deepak Kumar Mallick had called Dr Puhan on his mobile phone and the latter said he was at the hospital.

However, when they reached the PHC, they were told that the doctor had been absent for the last three days. As he did not want to take any chances, Deepak took Minati to the Kaptipada hospital. The video of Minati lying on the hospital bed waiting for a doctor to treat her has gone viral on social media. 
SDMO of Udala Dr Sibananda Mohanty said steps are being taken to address the crisis at the PHC. 

