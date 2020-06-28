Three more Hirakud gates opened

SAMBALPUR: Three more sluice gates of Hirakud dam were opened on Saturday. At present, flood water is being released through 15 sluice gates of the dam. As on 6 pm on Saturday, the water level of Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR) stood at 614.29 feet against full reservoir level (FRL) of 630 feet. The inflow of water into the reservoir was 77,013 cusec and the outflow 2,45,526 cusec including 2,28,450 cusec through spillway, 15,122 cusec through power channel and 1,784 cusec through canals besides 170 cusec through pipelines of industries.
