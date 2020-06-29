STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six districts in Odisha receive deficit rainfall

A commuter braving a sudden downpour in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

A commuter braving a sudden downpour in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least six districts in Odisha have received deficit rainfall in June despite normal monsoon. India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the reduction of rainfall activity in the State to the movement of trough associated with the south-west monsoon towards the foothills of Himalayas.

As per IMD, Kendrapara received 48 per cent (pc) less rainfall than the district’s average followed by Puri 40 per cent, Jajpur 39 per cent, Khurda 38 per cent, Jagatsinghpur 28 per cent and Cuttack 26 per cent. Kendrapara has received 99 mm rainfall between June 1 and 28 followed by Puri 87.4 mm, Jajpur 165.3 mm, Khurda 109.3 mm,  Jagatsinghpur 126.1 mm and Cuttack 142.5 mm.

"Rainfall activity reduces in Odisha when the trough line moves towards the foothills of Himalayas and it is known as the 'break phase'. There will not be much rainfall in the State for next three to five days," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

"After five to 10 days, the band of clouds will start moving from equatorial zone to the north and then towards the east, which will lead to rainfall in Odisha," he added. On Sunday, several places in the State, including Bhubaneswar, experienced rainfall. The south-west monsoon had entered Odisha on June 11.

Scanty rain may hit paddy cultivation

Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) officials said in case July receives scanty rainfall, kharif paddy transplantation will be delayed affecting the nursery raising activities.

OUAT Joint Director (Information) MP Nayak said in inland districts where direct seeding has already been completed, in absence of enough rainfall, the weeding operation will be impacted. When the crop is four to six weeks old, with normal rainfall, cross-ploughing is done once or twice depending upon the density of weeds and crop stand.

